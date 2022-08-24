AM Buffalo Deal: Culler Beauty Ultimate Beauty Kit - 40% Off

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you feeling frustration trying to find the right foundation to match your summer glow?

Lifestyle consultant Jamie McIntyre talks with Emily Lampa about Culler Beauty a self-adjusting foundation that perfectly matches your skin every single time.

Jamie says it has tiny color beads that release with pressure. She says as you rub it more color beads are released so you just stop when it is perfect, and you are good to go. You get amazing coverage, that lasts all day and it has sunscreen built in.

There is also a primer that Jamie explains, fills in those fine lines and wrinkles, and makes the perfect palette for your foundation.

There is a special AM Buffalo Deal to try out Culler Beauty! Go to Culler10.com to score 40% off their Ultimate Beauty Kit which includes foundation, primer together, an eyelash enhancing serum and free shipping.

Culler Beauty also has a 30-day guarantee. For more information head to Culler10.com or call 800-967-2863.