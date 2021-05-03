All in one skin care cream

Dr. Dusan Sajic, dermatologist and researcher says there are a lot of medications for acne and some of them patients and even their doctors are scared to put them on right away because it can have side affects so the key question is what do we do in the meantime?

Dr. Dusan Sajic developed this product exacne. Some of the research was done at the University of Buffalo. They just published an article in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology which is one of the most prestigious journals for cosmetic dermatology in general. He says what they saw was their cream was equally effective at treating blemishes, acne scaring compared to prescription medication.

You can actually use exacne for fine lines and wrinkles as well. It’s not just for troubled skin. Dr. Sajic says it contains the six most active ingredients that really optimal for your skin health in general whether you have blemishes or not; it is prevention from sun damage; all of that is in there. Dr. Sajic says he calls it the top down approach where they are really looking at really fixing that barrier. He says we know that acne is more than skin deep. Even if we get rid of acne many patients suffer scaring and he says we know this product helps with scaring and will minimize the scaring.

For more information click here.

