Agents for Advocacy's Drop me off in Harlem Gala on February 18th

Mark Talley is the CEO of Agents for Advocacy, a charity that is dedicated to improving the lives of low-income communities by providing access to essential resources and services. After the mass shooting that happened in Buffalo on May 14th 2022, Mark helped out in the community. As he volunteered, he saw so many in need and realized that he too needed to serve his community. Agents for Advocacy offers a range of educational classes covering socioeconomics, health, and business. The Buffalo community is truly pulling together to make change happen and Mark is so grateful to all of the partners that are there alongside him.

On February February 18 from 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm the are hosting their Drop me off in Harlem Gala. This event is held at Main Events Banquet Hall located at 1420 Main Street in Buffalo NY. Don your finest 1920s Harlem Renaissance / Cotton Club themed attire and come ready to connect and network with other local businesses and organizations.

For more information visit the charity online at: https://agentsforadvocacy.org or on social media at: https://www.facebook.com/people/Agents-for-Advocacy/100089106943107/?mibextid=LQQJ4d.