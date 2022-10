Today, our supernatural journey takes us to a neighborhood you may already know about, but you may not be familiar with the history of it.

Emily and Mercedes are at the Buffum Street cemetery, now the Seneca Indian Park. It is the site of an ancient sacred earthwork, a historic cemetery, a prehistoric battle, and contemporary supernatural folklore. Joining them is Mason Winfield, supernatural historian and author. He tells us the history and folklore of this cemetery/park.