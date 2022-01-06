A toast to winter

Annette Fritsch, senior director of product development at the Boston Beer Company says the Bevy Long Drink is inspired by the lonkero which is the national cocktail of Finland. It was initially made for the guests of the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki. She says it was a blend of grapefruit, gin and tonic; a citrus refresher with a back note of wild juniper berries and it is thirst-quenching, refreshing, sweet and packed with flavor.

Annette says Finland is the happiest place on earth and it is also a winter wonderland and we used our creativity and innovation to be able to bring that to you, She says when you go to the market you’ll see a wide variety of cocktail-inspired beverages out there and we really wanted to bring something new and Bevy is easy drinking but it has 5.8% alcohol and it is also full-flavored, but it is light like a seltzer so it is really refreshing but balanced like a cocktail.

For more information go to bevylongdrink.com