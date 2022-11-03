A Taste of The West Side Bazaar

Following a devastating fire on September 20 and resulting temporary closure, WEDI's West Side Bazaar restaurant owners will take over the Lexus Club at KeyBank Center for an unforgettable evening of food and celebration.

Erin St. John Kelly, director of external relations joined Mercedes Wilson on AM Buffalo to tell us about the event. She says they are almost sold out, but they are still accepting walk-ups. The tickets are $100. If you can’t make the event a donation of any amount is appreciated.

The event is tonight at the Lexus Club at KeyBank Center from 6:00 – 9:00pm. You enjoy a selection of dishes from your favorite West Side Bazaar restaurants, prepared live on-site. All proceeds will go toward helping the restaurant owners during this time of extraordinary financial hardship.

For more information visit WEDIBuffalo.org.

