A taste of the Taste of Buffalo – The Bubble Bar

The Bubble Bar will be at the Taste of Buffalo in Niagara Square. You will be able to find it by all the bubbles. Anne McIntosh, co-owner of the Bubble Bar says they are Buffalo’s first mobile wine bar. They bring it out to locations to events, private parties, backyard parties, bridal showers, birthday parties and the Taste of Buffalo. They have three taps and she says, usually they do prosecco, rose’ and maybe a hard seltzer or a beer. They have a brick and mortar building, Alchemy Wine and Beer, but they wanted to make a mobile version too. Anne shares all the great options you can get at The Bubble Bar from prosecco, to Mimosa’s to rose’, to peach Bellini’s and more.

For a festival guide and Taste of Buffalo information visit tasteofbuffalo.com

