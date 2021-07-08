A taste of the Taste of Buffalo – Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925, a plant-based milk company. Christie Hartman, Elmhurst milked brand manager says it started in 1925 as a dairy out of Queens, New York and then in 1917 they closed their dairy doors and did the whole dairy swap to all dairy-free plant-based milks in Elma, NY. She says what makes them different a little bit is all their plant-based milks use super ingredients, are super creamy, super delicious and have as little as two ingredients all around.

They will be at the Taste of Buffalo this weekend. Carley Smith, Elmhurst milked events manager says they are excited to be at the Taste of Buffalo this year. They will have free samples of their soft serve ice cream which is made with their oat milk, they will also have their latte’s as well as their creamers that just hit stores and they will have their fan favorites, all of their unsweetened lines will be there. You can find all their products at local retailers, and co-ops.

For a festival guide and Taste of Buffalo information visit tasteofbuffalo.com

