A taste of the Taste of Buffalo

Mel is is tasting some delicious Rasta pasta that was prepared by the Buffalo Bills chef Darian Bryan. He will be on the virtual stage at The Taste of Buffalo this weekend and shares some of the recipes he will be making. You can cook along with him. Visit the TasteofBuffalo.com website to find out the ingredients you will need. You can also meet him in person at the Tops tent on Sunday at noon at The Taste of Buffalo

Chef Darian Bryan is also at Larkin Center every Wednesday from 11am to 2pm

For a festival guide and Taste of Buffalo information visit tasteofbuffalo.com

