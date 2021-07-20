A sneak peek of Legoland New York

There are seven Lego theme lands for you to explore at Legoland New York. Matt Besterman, public relations manager at Legoland says you are really going on a journey so when you come the entrance arch Brick Street is your grand entrance into the land of Lego magic. He says Bricktopia is a celebration of creativity where there are no rules and you can build whatever you want. It also includes the brand-new Lego Factory Adventure ride, never before seen in any Legoland Theme Park. It’s a ride that takes you on an awesome through professor Brick’s fantastic Lego factory and at the end it transforms you into a mini figure.

