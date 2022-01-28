Watch
AM Buffalo

Actions

A reading of My Very Favorite Book in the Whole Wide World

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:42 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 15:42:22-05

E.W. Scripps is our parent company and childhood literacy, as well as providing diverse books to build the love reading in all children is a huge initiative within our company. Every year, as a Scripps station, WKBW continues to support the “If You Give a Child a Book” initiative and one of those efforts to raise awareness for this cause is our WKBW read along.

Pheben Kassahun, with Ed Dranch, and new mom Ashley Rowe and daughter Pheobe read the book, My Very Favorite Book in the Whole Wide World by Malcom Mitchell and illustrations by Michael Robertson. They are joined by Mercedes Wilson’s twin daughters.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Super Savings on 7
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!