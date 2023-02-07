A preview of the American Heart Association Go Red luncheon

Mercedes Wilson and Emily Lampa broadcasted live from the Reikart House Buffalo where the American Heart Association’s Go Red Luncheon will be taking place today. They are emceeing today's event. Emily says not only is this event an opportunity to raise funds for important programs, but also helps to raise awareness. Heart disease is the number one killer of women.

The theme of this year’s event is “Be the Beat.” Jason Stulb, executive director of the American Heart Association in Buffalo says “Be the Beat is so important, promoting everyone learning hands-only CPR and AED. We want everyone in the community and all women to be able to be comfortable administering hands-only CPR and also, stats show that women are not receiving bystander CPR as often as men, so definitely just doing education around that as a whole in both ways.”

Kristy Smorol, communications director, American Heart Association in Buffalo says at today’s luncheon they will be talking about CPR, heart health in general, ways you can be the beat for your life and keep your heart beating the right way, and we will be getting up and moving. At the event they will be teaching hands-only CPR if anyone is interested. More often than not, it is a loved one you are performing CPR on.

Fatima Matthews, survivor speaker, will be sharing her story and she says to take care of yourself because "you can't pour from an empty glass." Fatima also says to open your heart and give because if it wasn't for this foundation or other foundations like this, she says, I probably wouldn't be here today.

For more information go to Heart.org

