A preview of the 2023 Buffalo Auto Show

Paul Stasiak and Mike Basil joined us on AM Buffalo to welcome people back to show again. Mike Basil, Enterprise account executive says the auto industry is in a transition; we have gas cars, we have hybrid cars, we have modified hybrids and true electric cars, and everything is at the Buffalo Auto Show.

Paul Stasia, president of AFADA tells us there is so much that is so new and always felt this show is about education. Not only do they have salespeople and managers on the floor, National Grid, the Power Authority, NYSERDA, energy providers who educate people, the NY State Police and more.

Betty Murphy, NFADA tells us that every year the night before the Buffalo Auto Show opens, they have their charity event. In attendance is industry officials, media, elected officials and dignitaries. Betty Murphy says, “It’s a big event and really the focus of the event is to enjoy the beautiful cars, the entertainment, all of that while raising tremendous funds for the community. There were ten grant recipients who each received a different amount depending on what their needs are.

Dave Smith tells us last night they gave away about $195,000 to all local charities, all worthy recipients and not only did they give away that $195,000 last night but that is a small part of the commitment. They have given close to $700,000 in ongoing commitments and since the foundation’s inception they have given away almost three million dollars to local worthy causes.

One of the NFADA’s charity recipient this year is Candles in the Sun. The founder Dakarai Singletary joined us to tell us about his charity. Dakarai shares that Candles in the Sun wants to bring light to those neighborhoods that may be seen as dark or the clouds over it may be dark. They strive to advance unprivileged communities through education, mentoring and co-curricular activities. They provide sports programming, safe spaces for young boys to be seen and heard, food programming and more.

Something we haven’t seen at the Auto Show, and you will be able to see this year are Street legal electric cars, bikes, and golf carts. Dave Warren, Bintelli says they are low speed vehicles, they are electric, and they are golf carts. They come with D.O.T. seat belts, D.O.T. windshields, four-wheel disc brakes, led lights and taillights, Bluetooth sound systems and back-up cameras and more. Dave says you can drive this vehicle legally anywhere in the state of New York as long as the posted speed limit is 35 miles or less. They have New York State license plates on the front and back of the car. The golf carts start at $11,000. The same company also has electric bikes.

The Buffalo Auto Show runs February 2nd – 5th at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

For more information go to BuffaloAutoShow.com