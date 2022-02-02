A preview of the 2022 Buffalo Auto Show

Mel Camp was live at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center for the 2022 Buffalo Auto Show. The event officially starts tomorrow at 1pm, but today we are giving you a sneak peak at the fun planned over the next four days.

Paul Stasiak, president of the Niagara Frontier Auto Dealers Association (NFADA) joins Mel to talk about the Auto Show. He says it is a fully vaccinated event. The county protocols require that you are fully vaccinated and show proof that you are vaccinated. Paul says show and go is what we are telling people and enjoy the show. Because it is a vaccinated event once you show your vaccine card you will not have to wear masks.

Paul says there will be parking all over because downtown is a little quieter right now with all the people working from home. There will be valet parking on Thursday and Friday evenings and all day on Saturday and Sunday.

Paul says a new idea this year is celebrities and celebrity cars. Russell Salvatore will have his Bentley here and Dr. Todd Shatkin’s will also have two of his cars at the show. There will also be an award-winning 1954 pink DeSoto from Bill Carroll’s out of Lockport and a 1964 hearse Old’s which is one of very few in the world as well as many others.

Paul says there will 77 models of electric cars available at local dealers this year alone and that is impressive. He says this show is going to give the public another opportunity to educate; we are going to have our partners from National Grid, NYSERDA, New York Power Authority, LED Energy Solutions, Solar Liberty in the Energy Zone, not to just look at cars. Their only function is to show you how you can get a charger at home, how you can get it affordably, where to go if you are not at home, if you are travelling for a trip, AAA is here along with them. He says don’t be afraid of the future, the range of the cars now is almost 300, 400 miles; it’s like a full tank of gas.

Emily Lampa was at the Energy Zone and she talked with Monica Fisher from Towne BMW. She says BMW has had electric cars on the market and now with this latest generation we have the newest technology and now we can show it off. Make sure to check them out at the auto show.

When you are at the 2022 Buffalo Auto Show, make sure to see the ice Bronco. It is a full-size replica Bronco made out of snow in Buffalo.

Tickets for the 2022 Buffalo Auto Show are available at Buffaloautoshow.com

Discount Tickets available at Tops, Dash’s and Consumer Beverage and a portion of each sale, benefits local charities through New Car Dealers of WNY.