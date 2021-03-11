A non-surgical treatment for droopy eyelids

Melanie Camp is joined by the “eye guy”, Dr. Raymond Douglas, MD PhD is a board-certified oculoplastic surgeon. He says normally with droopy eyes or when your eyelids come down, it is due to the stretching of the muscle that opens the eyelid. Dr. Douglas says there is a new drug called Upneeq that has recently been approved by the FDA that elevates the eyelids by contracting the muscles that normally elevate the eyelids so it causes the eyelids to come open without surgery.

