A look at Global Concepts Charter School

If you are looking into changing where your child goes to school maybe a charter school is what you are looking for. Mercedes Wilson visited the Global Concepts Charter School and spoke with Tracy McGee, CEO of Global Concepts Charter School. This is Global Concepts Charter School’s 20th anniversary. Tracy McGee says, “We have a passion to help young children find their passion, their purpose and full potential through different learning pathways and some of those pathways are the fine and performing arts, culinary, and hospitality, STEM and engineering.” He goes on to say exposure to different things are going to help our students become global citizens.

If you would like more information about Global Concepts Charter School visit globalccs.org/

