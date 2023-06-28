A Final Farewell to the AM Buffalo Legacy

After decades of putting the spotlight on the community, AM Buffalo aired its final show on Friday, June 23, 2023.

This show is considered one of the longest running and most successful locally produced programs in the country.

In 1964, "Dialing for Dollars" hit the air with Liz Dribben and Nolan Johannes. Not long after, Dave Thomas and Angela McCarthy delivered a fun morning offering a mix of talk, entertainment, and game show fun.

“Dialing for Dollars” was an instant hit and led to the creation of "AM Buffalo" in 1978.

The program began with hosts Brian Kahle and Nancy Foreman. Cindy Abbott teamed up with Brian and the show continued several years later with Linda Pellegrino. Over the years, Linda was joined by Jon Summers, Loraine O’Donnell, Helen Tederous, Drew Kahn, Courtney Corbetta, and Melanie Camp.

After Linda Pellegrino’s retirement, Melanie and Emily Lampa teamed up to host the show. In June of 2022, the final two hosts of the show Emily and Mercedes Wilson carried the show to new heights, introducing every facet of the community with interesting people, places, and events.

On the final show, the spotlight was put on the “AM Buffalo” connection to the City of Good Neighbors.

For the first time in years, a live audience and a steady stream of guests joined hosts Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson to mark an emotional sendoff to the legacy of “AM Buffalo”.

Stories, video, pictures, and people shared the rich history of the show and the people who helped to build this broadcasting legacy spanning more than four decades.