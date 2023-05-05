A conversation with Luke Russert: Celebrating his dad's heavenly birthday and the release of his new book

Luke Russert is coming to Buffalo on May 7th. He says it is a special day because it is his father’s heavenly birthday. He would have been 73. They are going to also celebrate the release of Luke’s new book ‘Look For Me There: Grieving My Father, Finding Myself’.

Luke says it is going to be a wonderful event and a portion of the proceeds is going to the family of fallen firefighter Jason Arno. The event is at the Blackthorn Pub in South Buffalo starting at 6pm

The book is available now and Luke will be signing books at the event.

For more information go to http://tleavesbooks.com