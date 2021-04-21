A conversation with attorney Mathew Morton the newest partner at Lipsitz, Ponterio and Comerford LLC

Mel talks with Mathew Morton Esq., senior partner at Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford LLC. This year he has been named partner at Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford LLC after joining the firm in 2009. He is excited to continue representing the people of Western New York who have been exposed to asbestos and suffered these terrible diseases like mesothelioma and lung cancer.

Mathew Morton says this is personally rewarding for the attorneys and staff because they do more than just help people with their lawsuit. They spend so much time with their clients they are like family with them. He considers them family and he keeps in contact with his clients years after the cases are over, so it is a very rewarding area of law for them. He says the important thing for their clients is that they want to make sure their spouses and children are taken care of after they are gone, and we are able to provide that for them. He goes on to say no amount of money can bring these people their health and lives back but we can give them some type of security so that the peace of mind as they go through these terrible diseases.

There are a couple of reasons to choose local attorneys for your asbestos cases. One is that as soon as you call them they can be in your house that same day. Morton says other firms from either out of state or other areas down in New York City, can’t do that, we can. He goes on to say they can be at your home in a moment’s notice. If they need something signed or you want to meet with them today, they can do that.

The second reason to hire local is that there are so many different job sites in Western New York. They have represented men and women from Bethlehem Steel, Republic Steel, and Allied Chemical. He says we know all the ins and outs; they have the evidence for these job sites already. Other firms just don’t have that. They have decades of experience that other firms don’t.

If the job site does exists they can go there to try and get documents and photos and if they don’t exist anymore, they already have so much knowledge about these because John Lipsitz, Michael Ponterio and John Comerford have been doing this for decades. Sometimes we have to go to places that don’t really exist, just a warehouse or a basement where they go through documents. There is no electricity, no running water but we do these things for our clients because they want to provide the best representation they can and prove their case for them. They have the knowledge and expertise that other firms don’t have because they are local.

Mathew Morton says as soon as you or your doctor suspects you might have an asbestos disease like mesothelioma or lung cancer it is important to call them right away for multiple reasons. One, he says, is that these can be aggressive cancers so they need to move quickly and two, under New York law we’re lucky because they can get these cases resolved in a year sometimes which is incredibly fast in the legal world so time is always of the essence.

716-849-0701

For more information visit lipsitzponterio.com by click here.

