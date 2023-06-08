A Brushstroke of Brilliance: the New Albright Knox Art Gallery

The much-anticipated day has arrived, art enthusiasts! On June 10, the Albright Knox Art Gallery will finally unveil its doors, inviting ticketed visitors to immerse themselves in a world of artistic wonder. This long-awaited grand opening promises to be an extraordinary celebration, showcasing the gallery's stunning collection and leaving a lasting imprint on the hearts and minds of all who attend.

On Sunday, guests will file into the Albright Knox Art Gallery's gleaming facade for an opening gala.

This evening marks not only the grand opening of the Albright Knox Art Gallery but also the beginning of a vibrant cultural hub for the city. With its doors open wide, the gallery becomes a gathering place for creative souls, a source of inspiration for aspiring artists, and a platform for diverse voices to be heard.

June 10th shall forever be remembered as the day the Albright Knox Art Gallery took its rightful place in the cultural tapestry of the city. This beacon of artistic brilliance promises to illuminate the lives of all who enter, perpetuating a legacy of creativity, expression, and connection for generations to come.

For more information on all the events, experiences, and new activities at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum click here.