Humanitarian and traveling missionary Kelly Diane Galloway and a group of 11 others talked to Mel while on their 902-mile walk to end human trafficking. The journey, called The FreeTHEM Walk, travels through five east coast states to raise awareness about the crime. The FreeTHEM Walk began on May 3 in Lynchburg, V.A., and is traveling to Buffalo, N.Y. through June 19, with stops in several cities along the way. There are 14 total FreeTHEM Walkers. Eight are from Buffalo. For more information on joining the last mile of the walk in the city of Buffalo, please click here thefreethemwalk.com

