716 Day – Book bag drive

Last year Angelic Holt from Scholar Toddler Day Care did a book bag drive and they filled 400 bags. This year Angelic says she wants to go big and give away 1,000 book bags. She says this year is going to be better because last year they were new into the pandemic, so she had to drop off each and every book bag. This year they are going to be at 1405 Sycamore Street where she did the Christmas parade. She says they are going to give out book bags, school supplies, masks, hand sanitizers everything you can think of to get the kids ready for school. They are going to have Banner Farm come out and the Buffalo Ghostbusters will be there too.

If you want to help out, Angelic says a little goes a long way. She says even if you can donate a pack of pencils it is going to go in a book bag, you can give a little and it measures out to a be lot, so book bags, paper, penicils, folders whatever you can donate they will gather it all together and get the book bags put together.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off donations any time before September 4th which is the date of the event.

You can drop donations off at the Scholar Toddler Day Care Center.

Call Angelic at 716-465-1784 to make the drop-offs

You can also email her at scholartod@gmail.com

