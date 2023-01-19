The 6th Media Celebrity Bowling Challenge is taking place today at Transit Lanes from 10:30am-11:30am. AM Buffalo was live today at Transit Lanes and talked with John Crawford, President of Junior Achievement of WNY. He explains what Junior Achievement is all about and tells us Junior Achievement of WNY is part of a national and even international organization. They do education for kindergarteners through 12th grade in entrepreneurship, working career readiness and financial literacy. He tells us they do this in the schools and in partnership with their other not-for-profits and he thinks the most important part is that they do it with volunteers from the community.

In the Media Celebrity Bowling challenge, local media talent bowl five frames and compete for the coveted JA Golden Bowling Pin. The event is held to raise awareness for our Annual Junior Achievement of WNY Bowl-a-Thon which is back for its 37th year (after a couple years off due to the pandemic). Emily and Mercedes are participating this year.

Babcock, Junior Achievement of WNY says the bowl-a-thon is taking place this year in both March and May on March 4th and 11th and May 3rd.

This fundraiser typically raises ¼ of JA’s total operating budget. In the past, proceeds from the bowl-a-thon made it possible for JA to reach over 16,000 WNY students throughout 174 schools and community organizations. Their goal is to return to pre-pandemic fundraising levels and once again raise over $170,000.

Ted Janicki, Bank of America, tells they have been supporting Junior Achievement locally for 34 years. Hesays they have been the presenting sponsor of the bowl-a-thon, and workforce development and employment opportunities for our youth is a huge thing they like supporting nationally and to be able to bring the resources of Bank of America down to a local level, it is really important to them to ensure that they are impacting our youth here locally.

For more information on Junior Achievement of WNY visit: westernnewyork.ja.org/

For more information on the Bowl-a-Thon visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/2023-jawny-bowlathon/page/967459/