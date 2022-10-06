50th Annual Black Achiever’s Awards

Herb Bellamy Jr, Jamil Crews and U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, joined Mercedes on AM Buffalo to talk about an event that all of Buffalo looks forward to each year! The Black Achiever’s Awards is taking place tomorrow evening and this year they are celebrating their 50th year. Mr. Bellamy took us back to the beginning and talked about why his father started the awards. He explained the sheer joy that the awardees feel when they get acknowledged and what it means to the community. Trini Ross and Jamil added to the excitement by expressing their gratitude for being a part of this prestigious event. A big congratulations to all of this year’s awardees and to Mr. Bellamy for celebrating 50 years of believing in your Buffalo community!