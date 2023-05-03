4th Annual Motherless Daughter's Brunch

Something many of you may not think about next weekend is Mother’s Day. What do you do if you are motherless? A group called “For Grieving Daughters” is there for the motherless. Shai Arnold, founder, and executive director of Grieving Daughter’s joined us on AM Buffalo.

She says four years ago she started the Motherless Daughter’s brunch because she wanted to get together with a community of like-minded women and young girls who lost their mom. Shai says, “It’s always been a dream of mine, since I was a young girl, to be able to serve and give back in that capacity and once I became a mom, grieving Mother’s Day was really hard.” Shai lost her mom at the age of ten and her older sister raised her.

For Grieving Mothers has three pillars. One is social, emotional support and they provide community, and she says every year they come together for their annual motherless daughter’s brunch because Mother’s Day is hard, and it helps bridge the gap.

Shai says they also provide educational support at that time, and they scholarships to Hilbert College to help with college and for the first time this year they are going to provide small business grants. She goes on to say that everyone who is a vendor at the event are business owners who lost their moms.

Shai tells us they also provide programs for girls who lost their moms but are alive because grief happens there as well.

For more information go to forgrievingdaughters.com