It's that time of year again for Western New York's premier awards show which honors some amazing individuals in the city of Buffalo….. the 4th Annual EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATION AWARDS on May 6th!

Friends For A Better Buffalo, along with our media partners and supporting sponsors, are pleased to invite you to attend the event where we salute teachers, principals, administrators, and support staff working in Buffalo’s public, private, and charter schools.

We’re excited to announce this year the event will be an in-person event ! Can we count on you to join us for this year's event?

It's a celebration! – so you are encouraged to attend and invite family, friends, and colleagues to attend the event! Tickets are only $30 and are General Admission. Can be purchased at www.friendsforabetterbuffalo.com [friendsforabetterbuffalo.com] OR CLICK FOR TICKETS –

https://pay.excellenceineducationawards.org/0a71ce20-6e13-4f80-ab8b-835 [pay.excellenceineducationawards.org]