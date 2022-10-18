43 North competition finale this Thursday at Sheas

The 2022 43North competition takes place this Thursday. Maura Devlin, vice president of marketing strategy and pr joined the ladies of AM Buffalo to talk about the 15 companies and 30 judges that are traveling to Buffalo NY. These companies have been mentored and trained for this and there will be five 1 million dollar winners. The grand finale is taking place at Shea’s. Tickets are free, but don’t worry if you can’t make it in person, it will be streaming on the 43North Facebook page and YouTube channel for all to watch. 43North, not only gives back to the community by providing jobs, it pours into small business owners from all across the country. Be sure to check it out!

