40th Anniversary season for the Downtown Country Market

You can buy fresh fruits and vegetables directly from the farmers as well as some tasty treats like popcorn from local vendors at the market on Main Street between Court and Church Streets. The market is open every Thursday through October 20, 2022 and runs from 10am to 2:30pm.

Jackie Jonmaire, marketing manager, Buffalo Place Inc. joined Emily to tell us more. She says, “We are so to be working again with our partners from M&T Bank and our other supporting sponsors this season, it is our 40th anniversary like you mentioned, thank you.” They offer fresh fruits and vegetables, plants and flowers, as well as a coffee vendor this year, fresh popcorn and Duke’s Donuts.

One of the farms at the market is Senek Farms, who is celebrating 100 years as a fourth-generation farm. Sherry Senek says, “We love being here. We have been here 19 or 20 years now and there are many different people, all the people who work down here and come to see us every Thursday, there is music in the summertime. It’s just a fun place to be and we do very well and have made a lot of friends.

Jackie Jonmaire shows us the community tent. She says they work with an organization called Field and Fork Network and people who take advantage of SNAP benefits can come to the downtown County Market and double their SNAP dollars for free at no cost to them. Jackie says the point behind the program really is to encourage purchase fresh fruits and veggies from local farmers and vendors and they offer it every week.