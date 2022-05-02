3rd Annual Excellence in Education Awards

Nina Heard with Friends for A Better Buffalo joined Emily Lampa to talk about the Excellence in Education Awards. Nina says they are so excited to honor the Buffalo public, private and charter schoolteachers, principals and support staff.

Nina tells us there were hundreds and hundreds that were nominated and then we got into the finalist piece of it and there are fourteen different categories. She says after reading all the bios, the nomination forms we were able to come with a short group of award recipients, but all of them are stars in our books, all of them are unsung heroes for Friends of a Better Buffalo and the City of Buffalo.

Emily says something amazing that is happening when you are watching this show is you can also donate to this amazing cause because…scholarships. She says we were just talking about that moments ago, how important it is that there are scholarships considering how difficult things are right now. Nina says you can help by going to Friendsforabetterbuffalo.com and you can donate right on that page. She says there is a donate button link and that goes to our WNY students, our Buffalo to help them get a foot off into college and we are excited to be able to offer these college scholarships or stipends to our students.

There are two places to watch the Excellence in Education Awards; right here on 7ABC, this Saturday at 7pm and on Sunday at 7pm on WBBZ. You can also go to the Excellence in Education Awards Buffalo Facebook page and watch it there.