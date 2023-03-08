37th Annual Spring Bouquet Sales this week

The 37th Annual Spring Bouquet Sales runs March 6 - 11 throughout Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. The fundraising event helps support the work of the Center for Hospice and Palliative Care here in Western New York. Gorgeous bouquets include a variety of colorful flowers, such as roses, carnations, and sunflowers. For every Tribute purchased, a Standard Bouquet will be delivered to brighten the day of a current Hospice patient.

For more information on where you can purchase one of these bouquets, please visit hospicebuffalo.com/HospiceSpringBouquetSale.com.