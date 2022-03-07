36th Annual Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale

Elizabeth Siderakis from Hospice and Pallantive Care Buffalo joins Mel and Emily to talk about the 36th Annual Spring Bouquet Sale. Bouquets have been able to be pre-ordered and will be available this week. There will be flower trucks around town that you can purchase a bouquet along with participating locations and florists. There are two types of bouquets to choose from the standard $12 bouquet or a $35 tribute bouquet. The $35 tribute bouquet will get you a 30 stem bouquet plus a 10 stem bouqet goes to a hospice patient. For more information on where to get a bouquet, please visit hospicespringbouquetsale.com.