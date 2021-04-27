The Athena Awards are in 500 communities and it is an international network of women and people supporting women in the workforce. Ashley Rowe is hosting the event which is taking place tomorrow. She says there is nothing more inspiring to her than people, ordinary people doing extraordinary things and that is what the Athena Awards are celebrating. They are celebrating women in the workforce who are going above and beyond excelling in their careers but also lifting other women up to make sure there is an advancement of women in the workplace. Ashley says it is a fun event because you are celebrating the youth as well as established women and it all cumulates with the Athena Awards.

The 30th Annual Athena Awards virtual ceremony is tomorrow (Wednesday) at 11:30am.

Tickets are still available. For more information visit www.thepartnership.org by clicking here.

