2nd Annual "Domestic Violence Blows! Mardi Gras Bash" - February 25th!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lauri & Mark Wierzbicki, the co-founders of Rachael Warrior Foundation, joined Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson on AM Buffalo to talk about their upcoming fundraising event "Domestic Violence Blows! Mardi Gras Bash."

This 2023 event is the second Mardi Gras Bash organized by the Orchard Park couple through their non-profit, and this is just one of a series of themed events they've hosted in their daughter's memory since she was killed in a domestic violence dispute four years ago.

The video below was an interview Lauri and Mark did with Emily in 2022 to promote their "Dining Out Against Domestic Violence" event - which they say will also be happening again this year.

Dining Out Against Domestic Violence



"Domestic Violence Blows! Mardi Gras Bash" is Saturday February 25th at Asbury Hall, and goes from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

If you're interested in attending, you can buy tickets on their website: rachaelwarriorfoundation.org.

Lauri and Mark say that tickets cost $100 and include top shelf open bar, appetizers, and a dessert bar.

From their fundraising efforts, Rachael Warrior Foundation has made upwards of $170,000 in monetary contributions since their inception almost 4 years ago.

Aside from endowments, they also help provide services such as counseling, guidance, advocacy, and outreach.

Lauri and Mark say Rachael Warrior Foundation events they are also working on for this year include a meat raffle in the Spring, a yoga event and "Dining Out Against Domestic Violence" on Wednesday, June 7 which is Rachael's Birthday, and an online football raffle in the Fall. The following video has more: