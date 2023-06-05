On Wednesday June 7th, restaurants across Western New York will be participating in the 2nd Annual Dining Out Against Domestic Violence event.

If you eat at any one of the participating restaurants that day, a percentage of the sales will help victims of domestic violence through the Rachael Warrior Foundation.

The mission of the Rachael Warrior Foundation is "to help those in crisis due to domestic violence. Not just to help them recover from the abuse, but hopefully get them out of a domestic violence situation before it is too late. We want to help as many young women (and men) as possible, to help them out of their own tragedy and into a better life."

Check out rachaelwarriorfoundation.org to learn more about Rachael Wierzbicki and the non-profit named in her memory.

Click the following link for more on Dining Out Against Domestic Violence, and to find out which restaurants are helping out: rachaelwarriorfoundation.org/diningout