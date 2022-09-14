Mercedes Wilson is live at Gratwick Riverside Park in North Tonawanda to give us a preview of what to expect at the 24th Annual KIDZ 'N' KITES event is this Saturday. Joining her is Benjamin Bunker from the Niagara County Department of Social Services.

For the first time the event is taking place at Gratwick Riverside Park in North Tonawanda. Benjamin says the first 500 youth at the event will receive a free kite, a free t-shirt and a free hot dog lunch.

Registration is at 11am and the event goes from 11am – 2pm. Benjamin says at the event they will have entertainment and live music from DJ the DJ, free food, kite flying and prizes. They will be raffling off about seven bikes at the end of the event.

Benjamin thanked all the sponsors for this event that comes at no cost to the county or any of the youth, and Ben says it just comes from all the community organizations and we are so thankful for that.