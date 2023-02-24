2023 WNY Home and Outdoor Living Show

WNY Home and Outdoor Living Show is taking place at the Erie County Fairgrounds now through February 26th. Experience four full days of home improvement inspiration and talk to the professionals for information on the projects you want to do or to get ideas.

You can experience the ultimate backyard getaway. It was designed by Busy Beaver Lawn and Garden featuring pieces from Busy Beaver Lawn & Garden, Alden Pools & Play, Amish Villa, Guardian Fences of WNY, Beyond the Basics, Kahuna Koatings, Superior Decks and Gazebos of Western New York, and Carpet Factory Outlet. The goal of this exhibit is to show how you could transform your backyard given the right tools, layout and help. You can talk to the designers of the space and get ideas for creating your own ultimate escape.

Emily Lampa wanted to know how we can have a garden like this and how to get a head of it. Dan Tomaka, COO of Busy Beaver Lawn and Garden says, “At Busy Beaver let us get our hands dirty for you.” He says what they do best is put together that beautiful design and then execute that dream. For more information visit Busybeaverlawnandgarden.com

Mark Concilla from the WNY Home and Outdoor Living Show says the wine and food pavilion is back this year. There are two building this year and one of them is filled with local wine, foods, samples. So, you can have a great time checking out everything at the WNY Home and Outdoor Living Show and also take home some wine and food made right here in Western New York.

For more information visit Eriepromotions.com/wny-home/