2023 Hope Chest Dragon Boat Festival

Posted at 2:24 PM, Jun 20, 2023
Hope Chest is a positive, healthy support group for Breast Cancer survivors. They offer a unique paddling and health and fitness program for breast cancer survivors of all ages and fitness levels with a purpose to inspire breast cancer survivors in any stage of treatment or recovery to lead active and fulfilling lives. Hope Chest's program promotes physical and emotional healing. On June 17th they will once again be hosting their Dragon Festival. It’s held at Buffalo RiverWorks. The venue has spectacular waterfront views and abundant viewing areas, vendors, and a large concession area.

For more information, please visit: https://www.hopechestbuffalo.org/

