2021 Ronald McDonald House 5K run

The Ronald McDonald House 5K run is happening in person on July 28th. It is taking place at a new location, the Buffalo Outer Harbor. Alex Gugliuzza, runner says it is a great course in a beautiful setting.

There is also a virtual option. Alex says it’s a great option. If you want to run from a new location or choose your day or time you want to run you can. Anyone can participate in that and you can run even if you don’t live in the area. Last year they had participants from Central New York and even people from other states participating.

If you want to participate you can sign up any time between now and July 26th.

For more information and to register for the run visit rmhcwny.org/5K

