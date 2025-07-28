NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — An unexpected start to what was supposed to be the start of hockey camp at Hyde Park Ice Pavilion in Niagara Falls.

Police were stationed outside Monday morning, turning children away, saying the facility was closed.

The sudden closure comes days after the city council postponed a vote regarding a new vendor.

Mike Carella of Niagara Sports Tournaments has been operating the Hyde Park Ice Pavilion for 14 years.

"There were two police officers, and DPW director Ken Tompkins was out there saying that you guys aren't allowed in," Carella said. "The city is closing the building."

Gabriella Giacometti expressed her outrage over the situation.

"Absolutely out of line. It was another level. I mean, even for my kids to see that was absolutely terrible," Giacometti said.

'Absolutely out of line': Police temporarily shut down Hyde Park Ice Pavilion in Niagara Falls

After the initial closure, the rink was reopened, allowing the camp to proceed as scheduled.

City Administrator Anthony Restaino explained that Carella's contract hadn't been renewed for several years, and the city recently put it up for bid.

City Councilman Donta Myles said City Hall had selected Legacy Hospitality, an Albany-based company, for the contract.

"It just so happens that this happens the next week, less than a week after our city council meeting where we voted to postpone this whole idea of this outside company coming to run this arena," Myles said.

