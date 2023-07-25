A Mattel Adventure Park featuring Barbie and Hot Wheels is coming

In this moment of all things Barbie, it seems right to mention that there’s more to come. Next up? A theme park.

The Mattel Adventure Park is scheduled to open next year in Glendale, Arizona. It’s part of the 60-acre VAI Resort, which will be the largest of its kind in Arizona and will also feature a six-acre swimming pool, a man-made beach and a concert venue.

What can we expect from a theme park created by Mattel? Lots of rides and attractions based on its brands: Barbie, Thomas & Friends, Hot Wheels and Masters of the Universe (remember He-Man?).

While construction is still ongoing and details are sparse, the website does give some tantalizing hints. It implies that you’ll be able to drive a speedy Hot Wheels go-kart, go on a treasure hunt with Thomas the Train (and, presumably, Percy, Henry and the rest) and hang out on the rooftop of Barbie’s Beach House, drinking pink drinks, naturally.

The website also promises a double-looping launch coaster and a flying theater adventure, which sounds like a 3D attraction involving outer space. There will also be themed party zones where you can host your kids’ birthdays with Barbie, Thomas & Friends, Hot Wheels, etc. The park will also incorporate some of its iconic games (think Pictionary and Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em) in immersive experiences like a nine-hole mini golf course. Master of the Universe fans will get to visit Castle Grayskull, where they can play laser tag and fight for Eternia. No word on whether you’ll be able to destroy actual robotic enemies alongside He-Man.

Right about now, you may be thinking, “Isn’t Arizona really kind of … hot?” And you’d be right. July of 2023 saw Phoenix break the record for the longest string of days at 110 degrees or higher. But The Mattel Adventure Park is preparing for that, too, with an indoor/outdoor design with lots of air-conditioned spaces.

And Barbie’s Beach House must have a pool, right?

If you’d like to monitor the construction process, you can watch the building happen on their Construction Cam.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.