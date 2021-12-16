Watch
City of Buffalo announces expanded holiday hours at the Broadway Market

7 Eyewitness News Staff
Exterior sign at Broadway Market.
Broadway Market
Posted at 5:38 AM, Dec 16, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo has announced the Broadway Market's hours will be expanding through Christmas Eve.

On Thursday and Friday, the Market will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

On Saturday, it will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

And on Sunday, it will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Market will also host a holiday train show, wine show, several musical acts and visits with Santa this weekend.

Christmas week, the Market will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and on Christmas Eve from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

You can find a full list of vendors and special events on the Broadway Market's website.

