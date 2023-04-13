Buffalo Restaurant Week: Spring Edition kicks off April 17

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can welcome the warmer weather and longer days by trying different restaurants around Buffalo this April. That's the purpose behind Buffalo Restaurant Week. The "spring edition" of the event kicks off Monday, April 17th.

The weeklong event is organized by Visit Buffalo Niagara, with the Western New York chapter of the New York State Restaurant Association.

“It gives people time to come out. When it’s Restaurant Week, you see restaurants you may have never heard of before,” said Nikki Searles, owner of Sunshine Vegan Eats at 893 Jefferson Ave.

New dishes and prix fixe menus will be offered at participating businesses through April 23. Many restaurants offer deals for $20.23. You can find participating restaurants here.

