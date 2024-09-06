7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 6 - September 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend there is plenty taking place across Western New York!

Niagara County Peach Festival

The Niagara County Peach Festival kicked off on Thursday and continues through Sunday at Academy Park in Lewiston. There will be rides, a parade, contests, live entertainment and more. You can find more information here.

“Buffalo Mafia” Fall Kickoff Vendor Show

The “Buffalo Mafia” Fall Kickoff Vendor Show kicked off on Thursday and continues through Saturday at the Greenhouse Events Center on East Robinson Street in North Tonawanda. "The event will feature over 75 local vendors selling a mix of Artisan made “buffalo” inspired gifts and decor as well as a Huge selection of officially licensed Buffalo Bills merchandise just in time for our home opener on Sunday," the Facebook event page says. You can find more information here.

Taste of East Aurora

The Taste of East Aurora will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street in East Aurora. Main will be closed to traffic from Olean to Elm Street. There will be food and beverage samples from area restaurants and food trucks. You can find more information here.

Rally on the River: The Day Before Kickoff Festival

The Rally on the River: The Day Before Kickoff Festival will take place on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Buffalo RiverWorks. There will be live music from The Strictly Hip and Scott Celani Tom Petty Cover Band, a live Locked On Bills Podcast with Joe Marino, ticket giveaway, Chalkfest Buffalo Invitational, local vendors and more. You can find more information here.

Co-op Fest

Cooperation Buffalo will present Co-op Fest on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. outside of Five Points Bakery in Buffalo. "The event will feature food, drink, and products from local cooperatives such as BreadHive Bakery & Cafe, Lexington Cooperative Markets, The Healing Grounds Cooperative Cafe, Farmer Pirates Compost, and many others. There will be live music, games, and family-friendly activities. Beer and wine will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting Cooperation Buffalo," its website says. You can find more information here.

Colden Art Festival

The Colden Art Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday in Colden. "With their roots dating back to 1968 the Colden Art Festival is one of the oldest art festivals in Western New York. Back in the day, more than 10,000 people would come out for the festival. It was before festivals became kind of the going thing to do. The festival features a juried art show where artists showcase and sell their works. Also included is a vendor area where crafters and local businesses display and sell their goods. As an added bonus, acoustic music is featured all day in the vendor area," its website says. You can find more information here.