BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From lively street festivals to parades along the water, Western New York is bursting with plenty of exciting events this Labor Day Weekend!
- Labor Day Weekend Festival
- Better Off Read Summer Book Festival
- Mafia Boat Parade
- Olcott Beach Car Show + Dion Dawkins Car Shnow
- Down on the Farm
- 716 Celebrates: Stars, Stripes & Signers
- Buffalo Jazz Festival
You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video below:
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 4 - September 6