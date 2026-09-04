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7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 4 - September 6

From lively street festivals to parades along the water, Western New York is bursting with plenty of exciting events this Labor Day Weekend!
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 4 - September 6
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From lively street festivals to parades along the water, Western New York is bursting with plenty of exciting events this Labor Day Weekend!

You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video below:

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 4 - September 6

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