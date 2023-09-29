7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 29 - October 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we say goodbye to September and hello to October this weekend, there are plenty of fall-themed events taking place across WNY.

Buffalo Bills return to Highmark Stadium to take on Miami Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills will return to Highmark Stadium on Sunday to take on the high-powered division rival Miami Dolphins. The Bills are 2-1 and coming off of back-to-back wins in which they scored a combined 75 points and only allowed a combined 13 points. The Dolphins are 3-0 and coming off a 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos, it was the most points in a game by an NFL team since 1966 and the fourth 70-point game in NFL history. The Bills announced former quarterback Drew Bledsoe will be the Legend of the Game and the team will wear blue jerseys with white pants and blue socks. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Sabres take on Columbus Blue Jackets in preseason matchup at KeyBank Center

If you're already looking forward to hockey season, the Buffalo Sabres will hit the ice at 3 p.m. on Saturday to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in the team's second home preseason game. The Sabres will play two additional preseason games, one on the road in Columbus on October 4 and back at home in Buffalo on October 6, before starting the regular season on October 12 at home against the New York Rangers. You can find more information here.

Locktoberfest in Lockport

The 10th annual Locktoberfest will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Canal Street in Lockport. Organizers said this year's event will expand the weekly Lockport Community Farmers Market. "This full-day celebration of the community built on the banks of the Flight of Five Locks will also feature local food, music, local beer, and wine. Families can find a dedicated Family Fun Zone offering Lock-centric free crafts, and games which will be located at the Erie Canal Discovery Center," its website says. The event is free to attend, parking will be available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here.

Oktoberfest in Niagara Falls

The 13th annual Oktoberfest on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls will take place Saturday on the Convention Center block between First and Third Street from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. "This fall tradition will feature live music, authentic German cuisine and beer, and kid-friendly activities," a release says. The event is free and will take place rain or shine. Parking will be available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here.

Roycroft Campus Fall Fest in East Aurora

The Roycroft Campus Fall Fest will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Roycroft campus in East Aurora. "The Campus will host a Fall Fest featuring a diverse group of local and regional artists, antique vendors and cultural groups. Throughout the weekend guests can also visit with animals from Thistle Creek Alpacas and take part in kids’ activities. Other highlights include live music courtesy of Samuel Tambe Band (Saturday) Joe & Denise, a jazz trio (Sunday), fresh popped kettle corn, maple cotton candy, and food trucks, all surrounded by pumpkins, corn stalks and the changing colors on the Campus Grounds," a release says. The event is free and open to the public. Parking will be available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here.

World Pumpkin Weigh-off at the Great Pumpkin Farm

The 28th annual World Pumpkin Weigh-off will take place at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence on Saturday beginning at noon as part of the farm's weekend of festivities. Organizers said the winners will be announced and prizes will be awarded once all entries have been officially weighed. The owner of the heaviest pumpkin will take home the top prize of $1,000 and cash prizes will also be awarded for second through sixth places. In addition to the World Pumpkin Weigh-off, the farm will also have Dinosaurs in the Cornmaze. Tickets start at $15 per person, $12 for those 65 and older, and children 2 and under are free. Parking is available at the farm. There are different prices for additional attractions. You can find more information here.