7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 23 - September 25

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend marks the first weekend of fall and there are plenty of events taking place across Western New York.

Buffalo Bills tailgate party at the Classic Rink in East Aurora

The Buffalo Bills travel down to Miami this weekend for a showdown with the Dolphins on Sunday. Here at home, there will be a tailgate party at the Classic Rink in East Aurora from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a large outdoor screen, raffles, games, and food and beverages. All proceeds benefit the Classic Rink. You can find more information here.

Goo Goo Dolls at KeyBank Center

The Goo Goo Dolls will take to the stage at KeyBank Center on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The show will be the finale of the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling band's 2022 North American tour. You can find more information here.

The BASH for Mercy Flight to returns to Buffalo RiverWorks

The BASH for Mercy Flight will return to Buffalo RiverWorks on Saturday. It will feature Nerds Gone Wild, DJ Milk, a Skylighters fireworks show, food, beverages, a silent auction and more. You can find more information here.

Meatball Street Brawl VI

The Meatball Street Brawl VI will take place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Osteria 166 in Downtown Buffalo. Mohawk Street will be closed down and the Bills game will be on the big screen. There will be meatballs, beer, and wine. Proceeds are donated to local charities. You can find more information here.

Frightworld America's Screampark opens for its 20th season

Frightworld America's Screampark will open for its 20th season on Friday. The attraction will open at 1001 Hertel Ave in Buffalo and there will be five haunted attractions. Organizers say for the 20-year anniversary they plan to feature new themes, designs, and effects. You can find more information here.

Harvest and Hops Festival in Lewiston

The Harvest and Hops Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday on Center Street in Lewiston. There will be vendors, a farmers market, local breweries and more. You can find more information here.