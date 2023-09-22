7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 22 - September 24

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you are looking to get out and enjoy the weather this weekend, there is plenty happening across Western New York!

Buffalo Bills block party on Chippewa

The Buffalo Bills block party will return to Chippewa on Sunday for the second time this season. When the Bills take on the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. Chippewa will be closed from Delaware to Franklin and there will be: two LED video walls, live game sound, DJ during commercial breaks, special effects, cornhole tournaments, 50/50 raffle and more. Organizers say you can also watch, eat, and drink inside any of the following participating bars and restaurants before, during and after the game: Rec Room Buffalo, Soho Buffalo, 67 West, D-Tour Bar & Grill, Buffalo Tap House, The Banshee Irish Pub. You must be 21 or older to attend and tickets start at $10. Parking is available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here.

Meatball Street Brawl VII

The Meatball Street Brawl VII will take place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Osteria 166 on Franklin Street. Mohawk Street will be closed down and the Bills game will be on a large screen. Tickets are $25 presale or $30 at the door, kids under 8 are free. "Your ticket covers all meatballs as well as beverage tastings. Proceeds go to local charities and you get a chance to tailgate for a road game," its website says. Parking is available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here.

The Old First Ward Art & Heritage Festival

The Old First Ward Art & Heritage Festival will take place Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. on Republic Street between Tennesee and Vandalia Streets. "The Old First Ward Art & Heritage Festival is an exciting event that features free art and music workshops, live music, and arts & crafts vendors. The festival is the perfect way to explore the area’s history and get creative with us. We invite you to join us for a day of creative exploration and cultural celebration. Come enjoy the live music, browse the art and craft vendors, and take part in the free workshops," its website says. The event is free and family-friendly. Beer, wine and food will be available for purchase. Organizers strongly encourage carpooling, ride-sharing, biking, boating, public transit or walking to the festival as they say parking in the direct vicinity of the festival will be limited to neighborhood residents. If you are looking for street parking, it will be available along Louisiana Street, South Park Street and parts of Ohio Street. You can find more information here.

The Lewiston Harvest and Hops Festival

The Lewiston Harvest and Hops Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Center Street in Lewiston. "Lewiston's premier fall festival featuring over 100 artisan vendors, craft beer and farmers' market. The street is closed allowing plenty of space for visitors to walk freely amongst vendors and navigate through the two full days of Country Faire type shopping," its website says. The event is free to attend and there will be parking available in the surrounding area. There will be no vehicular traffic allowed on Center Street from 4th to 7th Streets. You can find more information here.

AppleUmpkin Festival

The AppleUmpkin Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Historic Gaslight Village of Wyoming, New York. "We invite you to revel in the final golden days of summer along gaslit streets lined with hundreds of craft vendors, strolling entertainers and the mouth-watering aromas of delectable festival treats," its website says. The event is free to attend. Parking is $5 per car to benefit Wyoming Hook and Ladder Volunteer Fire Department. A shuttle service is being offered which is free and will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. You can find more information here.

The 40th Anniversary of CURTAIN UP!

The 40th Anniversary of CURTAIN UP! will take place on Friday. A kickoff party will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Participating theater performances will begin at 8 p.m. and the big outdoor party on Main Street between Chippewa and Tupper will begin at 10 p.m. "After the opening night performances, the Theatre District really comes alive with multiple bands, bars, circus performers, and food trucks. Technically the event ends at midnight, but it's Buffalo . . . Often imitated (but never duplicated), other cities around the country have now begun to emulate Buffalo’s Curtain Up! However, the event in Buffalo remains one-of-a-kind and one of the biggest cultural events of the year, garnering both local and national acclaim," its website says. Parking is available in the surrounding area. You can find more event and ticket information here.