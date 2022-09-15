7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 16 - September 18

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are several family-friendly events taking place across the region.

Buffalo Sabres Fan Fest and Prospects Challenge

The Buffalo Sabres will hold a Fan Fest on Saturday and Sunday. The Fan Fest events will take place in Alumni Plaza and the Lexus Club at KeyBank Center. On Saturday the fest will run from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday it will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the Fan Fest, the Sabres, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins will participate in a Prospects Challenge that begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. There will be a round-robin tournament with prospects from each team playing in games at LECOM Harborcenter. You can find more information on the Fan Fest here and more information on the Prospects Challenge here.

The Borderland Music + Arts Festival at Knox Farm State Park

The Borderland Music + Arts Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. Headline by Portugal. The Man and The Flaming Lips, the festival "celebrates the rich history and renaissance of the region with a two-day music and cultural festival" according to its website. You can find more information here.

Curtain Up! in Buffalo's Theatre District

Curtain Up! will take place Friday in Buffalo's Theatre District. This will be the 41st annual celebration but the first time it is back in person since 2019. "As always, Curtain Up! is a “make your own” event. Select a place to dine, get tickets for any of a wide variety of shows, and then experience free entertainment on the street in the Theater District. There is no formal gala dinner this year," a release says. You can find more information here.

World's Largest Yard Sale at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg

The World's Largest Yard Sale will take place at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg on Friday and Saturday. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. "Come find thousands of items at bargain prices plus Holiday décor & gifts. You’ll have a blast and help support some local non-profits," its website says. You can find more information here.

"Woofstock" at Como Lake Park

"Woofstock" will take place at Como Lake Park on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. There will be music, food, beer, fun and of course DOGS. Proceeds from the event will benefit Lancaster Unleashed, Inc. a 501(c)(3), to cover ongoing expenses and future improvements to the Como Lake Bark Park. You can find more information here and here.

Cruisin’ the Gardens at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

Cruisin’ the Gardens will take place at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens on Saturday. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will include cars, bikes, crafts, chicken BBQ and the Botanical Gardens. You can find more information here.