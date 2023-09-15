7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 15 - September 17

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there is plenty happening across Western New York!

Buffalo Bills return to Highmark Stadium for home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders

The Buffalo Bills will return to Highmark Stadium on Sunday for a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bills are looking to bounce back from a disappointing overtime loss to the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. Former linebacker Takeo Spikes will be the Legend of the Game and the Bills say there will be a guaranteed $200k jackpot for the 50/50 raffle. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. You can find more information here.

Opening weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm

This weekend is opening weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. "Opening weekend will have all your favorite things to do including the Cornmaze, Boo Barn, Amusement Rides, Zombie Train, Hayrides and much more. This weekend will also feature Dinosaur’s in the Cornmaze from Noon to 4pm," its website says. Tickets start at $15, those 65 and over are $12 and kids two and under are free. Parking is available at the farm. You can find more information here.

The Borderland Music + Arts Festival at Knox Farm State Park

The Borderland Music Festival will take place from Friday to Sunday at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. "The Borderland Music + Arts Festival celebrates the rich history and renaissance of the region with a three-day music and cultural festival set in one of the most scenic and storied grounds in all of New York State, Knox Farm State Park," its website says. Single and three-day tickets are still available. Parking is available on-site for a fee. You can find more information here.

BubbleFEST at the Buffalo Museum of Science

BubbleFEST will take place at the Buffalo Museum of Science on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. "Our annual celebration of bubble science is BACK! At BubbleFEST, participate in family-friendly bubble activities and demonstrations, bubble crafts and much more! From bubble walls to bubble windows, bubble tools, bubbles in nature, frozen bubbles, and bubble pools, this event bubbles over with FUN every year," its website says. Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for children from the age of 2 to 17, admission is free for BMS members. Parking is available at the museum. You can find more information here.

Niagara Falls Blues Festival on Old Falls Street

The Niagara Falls Blues Festival will take place on Friday and Saturday on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls. "Enjoy live music from regional and national musicians, along with local food and drink vendors, at this free festival, just footsteps from Niagara Falls," its website says. Parking is available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here.

25th Annual Kidz 'N' Kites at Town of Niagara Veteran's Memorial Park

The 25th Annual Kidz 'N' Kites will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Town of Niagara Veteran's Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the Niagara County Youth Bureau. The first 500 kids receive a free t-shirt, kite, and hot dog lunch. Registration is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the day of the event and you must be registered to be in the Grand Prize Raffle. You can find more information here.