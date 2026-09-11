BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From food festivals to cultural celebrations, here are seven things to check out this weekend throughout Western New York!
- Niagara County Peach Festival
- Rock N' Roll Weekend + Rock The Country
- Orchard Park Festival of the Arts
- Clarence Arts & Crafts Fall Show
- Taste of East Aurora
- Pulaski Day Parade
- Pumpkinville Opening
- Music is Art
You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video below:
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 11 - September 13